CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 8,192 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.