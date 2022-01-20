CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 312,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1,645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 201,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 190,069 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 481,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of V.F. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $69.46. 41,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

