CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,143,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

