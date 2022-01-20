CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,698,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 415,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

