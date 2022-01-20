CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

