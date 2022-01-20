Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.84).

CEC1 stock opened at €7.20 ($8.18) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of €7.80 ($8.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

