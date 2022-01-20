Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 658 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $265.09. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $221.52 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

