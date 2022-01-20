Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 316 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.03. 131,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,765. The firm has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.