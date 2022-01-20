Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 66,282 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 246,036 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 1,556,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

PBR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 511,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,754,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

