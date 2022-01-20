Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

EGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 43,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.