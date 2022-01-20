Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.