Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

CNC stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.