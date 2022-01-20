CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 1,140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

