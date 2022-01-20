Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 79,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

