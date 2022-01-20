Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 25.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 871.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 101,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,786. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

