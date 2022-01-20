Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 1,240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $36.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,749.95. 25,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,890.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,824.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,585 shares of company stock worth $386,723,168. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.