Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.42

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 131577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
