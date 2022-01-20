Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000859 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

