CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

