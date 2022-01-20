Charles J. Meyers Sells 9,579 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $730.51. 425,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $797.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.41. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

