Charles Lim Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,101,000. NIO accounts for approximately 5.2% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in NIO by 1,284,500.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. 596,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,518,672. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

