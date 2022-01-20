Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$12.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 533,852 shares trading hands.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.09.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 775.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.