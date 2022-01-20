Chia Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.