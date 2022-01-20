China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOZY remained flat at $$12.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. China Coal Energy has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.
About China Coal Energy
See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.