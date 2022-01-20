China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 259,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SNP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 139,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

