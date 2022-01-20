China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 66,229 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.15.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.
China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
