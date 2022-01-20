China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 66,229 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.15.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

