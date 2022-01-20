China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Trading Down 5%

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for China State Construction International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China State Construction International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.