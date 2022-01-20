Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $13.73

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $13.36. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $630.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 256.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 233,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.