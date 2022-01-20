Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 15,342 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DIS stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 82,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.