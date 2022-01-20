Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

CHD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.62. 53,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,946. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

