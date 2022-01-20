CI Investments Inc. Buys 61,662 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,662 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $30,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.