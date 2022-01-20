CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 426,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

