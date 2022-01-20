CI Investments Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Viper Energy Partners worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

