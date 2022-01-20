CI Investments Inc. Has $28.67 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

CBOE stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

