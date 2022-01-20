CI Investments Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 9,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,613.66.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,030.95 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,397.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,450.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

