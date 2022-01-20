CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 48 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 770.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $647.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.17. AMERCO has a one year low of $448.48 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

