CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $459,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

