CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

