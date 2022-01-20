CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 22 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,582.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,524.57 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,735.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,844.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.