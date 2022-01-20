CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,579,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

AGL stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

