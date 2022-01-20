Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,955,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 12,877,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineworld Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CNNWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 55,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,254. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.