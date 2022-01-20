CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 9.7%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.96. 3,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 70,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.