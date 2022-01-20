CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 4.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.66. 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 172,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

