Citigroup Inc. Acquires 112,058 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

