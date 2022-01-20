Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

FMS opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.