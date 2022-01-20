Citigroup Inc. Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.