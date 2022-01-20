Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.65.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

C stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

