Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 606,275 shares worth $111,340,939. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

AXON stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -331.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

