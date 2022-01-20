Citigroup Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

