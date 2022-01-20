Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 201.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

